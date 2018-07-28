89
89
29
Army of Love Team Alex
$8,260 of $15,000 goal
Raised by 98 people in 9 months
Our warrior Alex has completed 14 months of chemo and two of radiation to combat the enormous beast, Rhabdomyosarcoma. It has left him currently unable to walk, and with lifelong battle scars we continue to work to heal. Thank you for helping us fight this mighty beast and restore Alex back to optimal health!+ Read More
Update 25
1 day agoShare
This. This is what Alex lived for today. He was hurting badly, & it took forever for his new meds to arrive. Bloody noses all day& lots of sleep. He just wanted to hang on for Calai. Such a super sweet girl & an amazing family!!! Thank you heather Heather Dawn Castillo for the amazing dinner & kinship!!! Thank you Dave & Melinda Oliver!!! Thank you Jim Gehman!!! Thank you East County Posse!! Thank you Ed Edward Murphy & James Boissier!!! Thank you Jack Davis!!! Thank you Sarra Suazo!!! My heart is a puddle because of our amazing community and family!!! The love I have for each and every one of you has no bounds. It was a scary and emotional day and I could not begin to appreciate you more for letting me just feel all the feels in the roller coaster we call life. Alex is on more meds, which means more sleep and hopefully more comfort. They brought in a new machine to double his oxygen levels since his right lung is not now helping him at all. Doubled his lorazepam to help with anxiety. Doubled his morphine to help with pain, and added methadone and dexamethasone plus nebulizer to help him breathe. Inserting subcutaneous morphine in the morning. He slept most of the day, only waking to spend time with Calai. It was incredibly difficult for him to stay awake, but he did, because she means that much to him. It hit me hard today, how much Alex means to his friends and classmates, and how much they are all hurting. I lost a close friend in 4th grade and another in college, but both were quick and completely unexpected. These kids have rallied around Alex through thick and thin. They saw him through hell and back and relished in his comeback. And now this. It’s devastating. Rips your damn heart out. I barely slept a wink last night so going to pack it in now. Goodnight and God bless!
Tammy
Tammy
Update 24
2 days agoShare
Today was a GREAT day!!! Alex woke up early & says, “Mom! I thought you said you were gonna wake up first! I WIN!!!” He felt pretty good and was alert and awake all day. The hospice social worker came over and just shared a bunch of ways she can help us, like getting game cards for Alex, which he was thrilled about. Helpers started arriving around the same time - thank you Lori Vallier, Jim Gehmam, Melinda Oliver, Dave Oliver, & Tony (& Mason) Torretto!!! I’m beyond blown away with how much was accomplished!!! Every layer we peal away reveals more to do, it’s overwhelming but looking forward to Saturday!!! The dump pile outside the house is growing bigger and bigger, I’m sure my neighbors are not happy, but the city is picking it up onFriday, hopefully they will be able to take it all!!!
The nurse came to check on Alex today too, and was pleased with how he was doing today. He had a good appetite, little pain, but breathing is getting tougher. She said his right lung is pretty much no longer functioning, so she is going to get him an oxygen machine that provides a higher level of oxygen. I’m just glad he is comfortable enough to enjoy Xbox with his friends again.
I’m so overwhelmed I have forgotten what day it is, missed appointments, etc. so I am really sorry if I have not replied to something you’ve sent me directly. Doing the best we can here, and we so So SO appreciate every kind word, gesture and deed. It’s miraculous how this community has stepped up to help us, and we are eternally grateful. It makes everything we are surrounded by that much more special, because we know it is all being done with love. Saturday is going to be CRAZY, so please don’t fret if you can’t make it. There may be more opportunities, as we continue to peal away at the layers. God bless you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️
(Photo of Alex and Grayson the sleepy cat, aka ‘Yoda’).
The nurse came to check on Alex today too, and was pleased with how he was doing today. He had a good appetite, little pain, but breathing is getting tougher. She said his right lung is pretty much no longer functioning, so she is going to get him an oxygen machine that provides a higher level of oxygen. I’m just glad he is comfortable enough to enjoy Xbox with his friends again.
I’m so overwhelmed I have forgotten what day it is, missed appointments, etc. so I am really sorry if I have not replied to something you’ve sent me directly. Doing the best we can here, and we so So SO appreciate every kind word, gesture and deed. It’s miraculous how this community has stepped up to help us, and we are eternally grateful. It makes everything we are surrounded by that much more special, because we know it is all being done with love. Saturday is going to be CRAZY, so please don’t fret if you can’t make it. There may be more opportunities, as we continue to peal away at the layers. God bless you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️
(Photo of Alex and Grayson the sleepy cat, aka ‘Yoda’).
Update 23
3 days agoShare
Today was full of highs and lows. My phone,e-mail, text, and facebook were lighting up with incredible unbelievable offers of help! It was overwhelming and humbling and miraculous. We are in awe of all of the love and support surrounding us. Alex slept ALL NIGHT, and it was so abnormal it freaked me out a bit. He continued to sleep until noon, with labored breathing, even with the oxygen on all night. It was terrifying, and I worried he might not ever wake up. But then he did, and started talking with a Brittish accent! Oh joy, my heart was singing. He is such a character. He hadn't had any meds all night, but didn't seem in pain. We were supposed to start a new med, which we did after not too long, but it didn't work, and all of a sudden he was in excruciating pain. I added Aleve and it didn't seem to work either. It did start to kick in after awhile and we watched a movie and cuddled. His buddy Bryce's stepdad Jim came over to pick at the task list, and got an AMAZING amount done - thank you THANK YOU JIM!!! We are in awe of all that you accomplished!!
Alex was in and out of sleep all day, he was not feeling good. He perked up a bit when our wonderful neighbors came over, but quickly took a turn and was in a lot of pain again, this time under his lungs. He said he wanted to die, so we had a big talk while we waited for the hospice nurse to get to us from Oceanside. I was glad he finally wanted to talk about it, although it was one of the most difficult conversations of my life. He is still processing it all, and has the weight of the world on his shoulders. When I said that, his response was, "so that's why my shoulders hurt so bad!" He is so mature I sometimes forget he is still only 11. The hospice nurse said on the phone to give him a lorazepam, and that did seem to help - it took his pain level from an 8 down to a 5. When she arrived she checked him out and said the new med would take a few days to really start to work, so in the meantime to alternate Norco and morphine every two hours to keep his pain low. In the meantime he had a craving for hot dogs, so my amazing neighbors scrambled and headed on down the block with the motherload!! He hardly eats anything anymore but he ate two entire hot dogs on buns with ketchup. Alex is still uncomfortable, but awake watching movies, so I have time to type this. I'm sorry if I haven't responded to you individually, my phone has been busy and when Alex is awake I'm trying to focus on him. I even forgot to call the physical therapist and cancel today. It's a challenge to keep up with everything, yet we are so So SO grateful for all of the amazing support. It truly melts our hearts. During Alex and I's tough conversation today he said he wants to stay alive for everyone else but doesn't think he can. That's how much he loves you all. You can't even imagine the enormity of help you provide just by your words and intentions, whether you are able to help in person or not. We feel the love and are embraced by your kindness and generosity. We are completely blown away and eternally grateful. Saturday is our big work day here at the house, come one come all if you can, any time between 8am and noon. Alex may sleep through it all, who knows, but please know that whether he sees your or not, whether he tells you or not, he is thrilled with all of the support and happy and relieved that so many of his dreams for this house are coming true. God bless you all.
Alex was in and out of sleep all day, he was not feeling good. He perked up a bit when our wonderful neighbors came over, but quickly took a turn and was in a lot of pain again, this time under his lungs. He said he wanted to die, so we had a big talk while we waited for the hospice nurse to get to us from Oceanside. I was glad he finally wanted to talk about it, although it was one of the most difficult conversations of my life. He is still processing it all, and has the weight of the world on his shoulders. When I said that, his response was, "so that's why my shoulders hurt so bad!" He is so mature I sometimes forget he is still only 11. The hospice nurse said on the phone to give him a lorazepam, and that did seem to help - it took his pain level from an 8 down to a 5. When she arrived she checked him out and said the new med would take a few days to really start to work, so in the meantime to alternate Norco and morphine every two hours to keep his pain low. In the meantime he had a craving for hot dogs, so my amazing neighbors scrambled and headed on down the block with the motherload!! He hardly eats anything anymore but he ate two entire hot dogs on buns with ketchup. Alex is still uncomfortable, but awake watching movies, so I have time to type this. I'm sorry if I haven't responded to you individually, my phone has been busy and when Alex is awake I'm trying to focus on him. I even forgot to call the physical therapist and cancel today. It's a challenge to keep up with everything, yet we are so So SO grateful for all of the amazing support. It truly melts our hearts. During Alex and I's tough conversation today he said he wants to stay alive for everyone else but doesn't think he can. That's how much he loves you all. You can't even imagine the enormity of help you provide just by your words and intentions, whether you are able to help in person or not. We feel the love and are embraced by your kindness and generosity. We are completely blown away and eternally grateful. Saturday is our big work day here at the house, come one come all if you can, any time between 8am and noon. Alex may sleep through it all, who knows, but please know that whether he sees your or not, whether he tells you or not, he is thrilled with all of the support and happy and relieved that so many of his dreams for this house are coming true. God bless you all.
Update 22
4 days agoShare
God bless all of you who have donated. You have no idea how much it means to us, the weight you have lifted off our shoulders!!! OK, my horoscope today says I need to tell y'all what we need, even though I hate asking for help. I will start with an Alex update. We did get more sleep last night than the night before, albeit still interrupted at least ten times. We got some decent sleep though, so we'll take it! We went to bed early, and woke up early. Alex was very quiet all morning, and we didn't quite have the pain under control. But the hospice nurse called in the morning and explained that it was okay to overlap pain meds, so we tried something new and it worked! Alex perked up a bit. We still have not perfected the pain meds, and are waiting for a new med to arrive, but it's definitely an improvement. He is also using the oxygen half the day and half the night, if not more, and it is helping for sure. He is asking for the ativan/lorazipam now too, so that must be helping with his anxiety and dealing with all of this. The social worker and chaplin are visiting us on Wednesday, fingers crossed that will go well. Wish us another good night's sleep!!
OK, so at this point we are taking things minute-by-minute, and can't really plan too much. But hoping within the next few days to have a better idea of what Alex can actually handle. I know many of you want to visit, thank you for your patience in us getting his pain under control and working out what is doable. Many of you have offered experiences like Disney and more - again, we love you and thank you so much for your patience, as every day is so different it is hard to know at this point what he can handle. I know everyone wants to know what they can do to help, and ALL of your donations to the GoFundMe for Alex's Army of Love are SO SO SO appreciated!!! Right now he is back online playing xbox with his buddies thanks to those donations. Nevermind, he said everyone got off. He has been very picky in his appetite, so the restaurant gift cards have been AMAZING. Thank you THANK YOU!!! And thank you to our friends who every day ask how they can help, and drop everything to do so. If anyone knows someone who can make an amazing fondant-covered 2-layer cake for this Sunday, please let me know!!
If you know us well you know that we love this house and have made it our own. The owner passed away recently, and he wanted us to have this house, but it was in the family trust. His family worked with me on purchasing it, and we are now the proud owners!! We have not had time to have a house-warming party, nor budget to do what we dreamed of doing to it. So if anyone is up for it, we could use some help in that arena. I would really truly greatly appreciate any help we can get, as with Alex's relapse, I've not had time to accomplish as much as I've wanted to, to help put his mind at ease. He is very worried about his mama knowing so much work needs to be done. Here is the very long list, any ANY help is greatly appreciated!!! Seriously. If one single thing on this list gets done I will be thrilled!!! And it will definitely help put Alex's mind at ease.
OUTSIDE
-weeding yard & gardens
-raking mulch out of front burm garden
-digging up and replanting front burm garden
-installing drip irrigation (we have some hosing & parts)
-extending front porch (Alex wants to sit out there in a rocking chair with his mama, but the current porch isn't big enough)
-stucco repair and repainting house (this is HUGE, i know, but if you know someone... Alex has been looking for the perfect colors for awhile now as the man of the house, so it would mean a lot to him. I have no funds for this yet.)
-roof needs to be completely redone (I have about $6,000 for this but it will cost about $8,000. I know it's a ridiculous ask, I'm just putting it out there in case someone knows someone...)
-remove junk on side of house
-driveway needs repair/re-do, no funds at this time
-clean up back patio
-plant avocado tree in backyard (don't have yet)
-clean out chicken coop
-put shade up for chickens in summer
-clean out above/below Alex's fort, re-purpose for animals
-build & install new chicken nest boxes
-fix turtle tank filters
INSIDE
-painting trim/doorways & more
-cleaning floors (I'm just WAY behind in life right now)
-scrub carpet adhesive off hallway hardwood floor (I've done one room and half the hall, and it is HARD!!!)
-touch-up paint
-install trim throughout house
-repaint doors
-clean windows
-replace window screens (i have not been able to find these yet)
-ground electrical
-replace bedroom window that is not to code
-install lights in 2-3 rooms (no wires currently)
-install light fixture at front door
-turn down water heat
-rip down window blinds
-install curtain rods (I have these and curtains, ready to go)
-help organize & set up office space
-Install floor jams between rooms
-install new patio double doors in kitchen where window currently is (no funds at this time)
-clean out dryer hose
There's more, I just can't find my lists right now. It's completely overwhelming, and if Alex wasn't sick I could pick away at many of these things without issue. But here we are, and I could really use some help, and so as much as I hate to ask, I'm asking. For any help. Every bit helps immensely. I just want my sweet boy to know his mama is taken care of, and his dreams for this house to come true. I want to put my entire focus on Alex without worrying about anything else, and I want to ease any fears or worries he has. So what now? Do we schedule community work days? or chip away at projects whenever people are available? Looking for any suggestions on how to best accomplish as much as possible. Everyone is asking how they can help, and honestly, these are the things that would help the most right now. I know it may be ridiculous, I'm grasping at straws to help ease Alex's worries.
Today it rained, and Alex kept looking at the ceiling, as if he was worried about the roof leaking. That breaks my heart. I'm horrible at asking for help, but here it is, out there in the universe just in case anyone is able. If nothing else, please just pray for Alex, that he sleeps well tonight, that his pain is eliminated, that he has enough energy to enjoy a few more fun events, and that there is more joy for him in this world. Thank you doesn't even begin to cover it. We are forever grateful for your kindness and thoughtfulness as we continue this journey into the unknown. God bless.
OK, so at this point we are taking things minute-by-minute, and can't really plan too much. But hoping within the next few days to have a better idea of what Alex can actually handle. I know many of you want to visit, thank you for your patience in us getting his pain under control and working out what is doable. Many of you have offered experiences like Disney and more - again, we love you and thank you so much for your patience, as every day is so different it is hard to know at this point what he can handle. I know everyone wants to know what they can do to help, and ALL of your donations to the GoFundMe for Alex's Army of Love are SO SO SO appreciated!!! Right now he is back online playing xbox with his buddies thanks to those donations. Nevermind, he said everyone got off. He has been very picky in his appetite, so the restaurant gift cards have been AMAZING. Thank you THANK YOU!!! And thank you to our friends who every day ask how they can help, and drop everything to do so. If anyone knows someone who can make an amazing fondant-covered 2-layer cake for this Sunday, please let me know!!
If you know us well you know that we love this house and have made it our own. The owner passed away recently, and he wanted us to have this house, but it was in the family trust. His family worked with me on purchasing it, and we are now the proud owners!! We have not had time to have a house-warming party, nor budget to do what we dreamed of doing to it. So if anyone is up for it, we could use some help in that arena. I would really truly greatly appreciate any help we can get, as with Alex's relapse, I've not had time to accomplish as much as I've wanted to, to help put his mind at ease. He is very worried about his mama knowing so much work needs to be done. Here is the very long list, any ANY help is greatly appreciated!!! Seriously. If one single thing on this list gets done I will be thrilled!!! And it will definitely help put Alex's mind at ease.
OUTSIDE
-weeding yard & gardens
-raking mulch out of front burm garden
-digging up and replanting front burm garden
-installing drip irrigation (we have some hosing & parts)
-extending front porch (Alex wants to sit out there in a rocking chair with his mama, but the current porch isn't big enough)
-stucco repair and repainting house (this is HUGE, i know, but if you know someone... Alex has been looking for the perfect colors for awhile now as the man of the house, so it would mean a lot to him. I have no funds for this yet.)
-roof needs to be completely redone (I have about $6,000 for this but it will cost about $8,000. I know it's a ridiculous ask, I'm just putting it out there in case someone knows someone...)
-remove junk on side of house
-driveway needs repair/re-do, no funds at this time
-clean up back patio
-plant avocado tree in backyard (don't have yet)
-clean out chicken coop
-put shade up for chickens in summer
-clean out above/below Alex's fort, re-purpose for animals
-build & install new chicken nest boxes
-fix turtle tank filters
INSIDE
-painting trim/doorways & more
-cleaning floors (I'm just WAY behind in life right now)
-scrub carpet adhesive off hallway hardwood floor (I've done one room and half the hall, and it is HARD!!!)
-touch-up paint
-install trim throughout house
-repaint doors
-clean windows
-replace window screens (i have not been able to find these yet)
-ground electrical
-replace bedroom window that is not to code
-install lights in 2-3 rooms (no wires currently)
-install light fixture at front door
-turn down water heat
-rip down window blinds
-install curtain rods (I have these and curtains, ready to go)
-help organize & set up office space
-Install floor jams between rooms
-install new patio double doors in kitchen where window currently is (no funds at this time)
-clean out dryer hose
There's more, I just can't find my lists right now. It's completely overwhelming, and if Alex wasn't sick I could pick away at many of these things without issue. But here we are, and I could really use some help, and so as much as I hate to ask, I'm asking. For any help. Every bit helps immensely. I just want my sweet boy to know his mama is taken care of, and his dreams for this house to come true. I want to put my entire focus on Alex without worrying about anything else, and I want to ease any fears or worries he has. So what now? Do we schedule community work days? or chip away at projects whenever people are available? Looking for any suggestions on how to best accomplish as much as possible. Everyone is asking how they can help, and honestly, these are the things that would help the most right now. I know it may be ridiculous, I'm grasping at straws to help ease Alex's worries.
Today it rained, and Alex kept looking at the ceiling, as if he was worried about the roof leaking. That breaks my heart. I'm horrible at asking for help, but here it is, out there in the universe just in case anyone is able. If nothing else, please just pray for Alex, that he sleeps well tonight, that his pain is eliminated, that he has enough energy to enjoy a few more fun events, and that there is more joy for him in this world. Thank you doesn't even begin to cover it. We are forever grateful for your kindness and thoughtfulness as we continue this journey into the unknown. God bless.
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign